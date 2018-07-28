It’s Ravana-Duryodhana coalition government in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav on Muzzafarpur rape case

“Ravana and Duryodhana are running the government,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday compared the Janata Dal-United and Bharatiya Janata Party coalition in Bihar with Hindu mythical characters Ravana and Duryodhana. Coming down heavily on coalition BJP-JDU government, Yadav said, “Duryodhan is doing cheer-haran of Draupadi… Mother Sita is being abducted by Ravana… It’s demon’s rule in the state… Ravana and Duryodhana are running the government. (Yahan toh Draupadi ka cheerharan ho raha hai, Duryodhana kar raha hai. Sita maiya ka apharan Ravana kar raha hai. Yahan toh Rakshas Raj kaayam ho gaya hai. Ravana aur Duryodhana ki sarkar chal rahi hai).”

He further accused the government of trying to protect the main accused of Muzaffarpur rape case. “Several drugs and things related to abortion were being used at the shelter home… still, the main suspect Brajesh Thakur is being protected by the government, When will he be arrested? Till when minor girls will be raped in the state?” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.