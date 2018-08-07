It’s raining money in Gujarat! Patidars raise Rs 150 crore in 3 hours for Vishva Umiyadham

The Vishva Umiya Foundation, a Kadva Patidar community-based in Gujarat, has raised over Rs 150 crore in just three hours for its project Vishva Umiyadham in Ahmedabad, perhaps the fastest drive to amass such a staggering amount for a social cause. The Vishva Umiyadham near the Vaishnodevi circle on SG Road in Ahmedabad is a temple-cum-community complex that is planned to be built in an area of 40-acre of land. At its inaugural meeting on Sunday, members from the Patidar community pledged Rs 150 crore, averaging Rs 84 lakh per minute, a report in The Times of India said.

The daily said that the Rs 1,000-crore project will have a temple dedicated to goddess Umiya Mata – the kuldevi of Kadva Patidar community, one of the major sub-castes of the Patidar community. The temple-cum-complex on the Jaspur road in Ahmedabad is expected to be ready by 2024. It will house a hospital, sports complex, cultural complex, educational institute and separate hostels for boys and girls.

CK Patel, a BJP leader who is also the project coordinator, informed that the the foundation has raised Rs 100 crore so far for the project. The TOI report said that of the Rs 150 crore raised on Sunday, Rs 51 crore was committed by the Mumbai-based Patel family which hails from Nadasa, a village in Mehsana.

“We clocked the fastest additional pledge of Rs 150 crore on Sunday which could be one of the highest such drives for a social,” Patel who owns motels in the US, told the daily.

The family also claims to have donated land for the Umiya Mata Mandir in Goregaon in Mumbai seven years ago. Realtor brothers Mangal (93) and Naran Patel (88) have also launched projects in Walkeshwar, Goregaon and Dadar in Mumbai. The brothers had earlier donated Rs 71 lakh for Umiya Dham in Haridwar.

The foundation said that the vision is to make Kadva Patidar community so strong that it can accept and meet all the challenges that may come up in future.