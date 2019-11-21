It’s politics, this keeps happening: Priyanka Gandhi on removal of SPG cover

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dubbed the removal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family part of politics which keeps happening.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, she also said the country’s economy is in a “bad state” and there is a “severe slowdown”, to which the Congress has been drawing the government’s attention, and the Centre must do something about it.

To reporters’ query on removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader simply replied, “It’s politics and this keeps happening.”