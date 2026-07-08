Mumbai received a slight respite on Tuesday as the torrential rainfall eased after two days of red alerts and extensive flooding. Local train services and road transport facilities have gradually returned to normal in some areas. Thousands have been displaced this week after water entered their houses, and authorities have reported more than a dozen casualties since the month began.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday. According to its latest bulletin, the IMD has forecast “heavy rainfall at isolated places” in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Casualties mount, thousands evacuated from home

Incessant rains have triggered landslides, led to building and tree collapses, extensive flooding and even flooded rivers. Authorities have reported more than a dozen deaths during the first week of July — with thousands displaced as their homes were destroyed or waterlogged. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force were deployed as the continuous downpour triggered flood-like situations in several pockets.

A senior official told PTI on Tuesday that at least ten people have died since July 1 amid heavy rain and flood-like situations in Palghar district. Three of these casualties in the last 24 hours, while 1,261 residents have been evacuated and relocated to relief centres. Rain-related incidents include wall collapse and drownings in nullahs and flooded fields in various parts of Palghar, including Vasai, Talasari, and Dahanu.

A 75-year-old woman was rescued after a major landslide buried five houses in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, burying five houses. The incident occurred in the Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night and efforts remained underway to save two others.

Visuals shared online show severe waterlogging with people walking through waist-to-chest-deep in some areas. Others posted photos of their flooded homes as furniture floated amidst murky brown waters. Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara were among the worst affected areas — reporting extensive powercuts, waterlogging and damage.

Travel advisory: Trains and flights cancelled

Heavy rains have triggered a wave of train cancellations and flight disruptions in and around Mumbai. Multiple airlines have issued advisories for Mumbai passengers — warning of delays on the ground and in air. IndiGo and Akasa Air announced that they were cancelling some flights from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as the torrential downpour continued. Several other flights were delayed or diverted to neighbouring cities.

Multiple long distance trains have also been cancelled for Wednesday. Western Railways issued a notice via social media citing “waterlogging between Sachin and Bhestan” as well as “non-availability of rake” for the cancellations.

Train cancellation details:

69164 DRD–Panvel

69165 Panvel–Vasai Road

69168 Vasai Road–Panvel

69167 Panvel–Vasai Road

69166 Vasai Road–Panvel

69161 Panvel–Dahanu Road

61002 Dahanu Road–Borivali

61001 Borivali–Vasai Road

61003 Vasai Road–Dahanu Road

69140 (JCO: 07.07.2026) has been short-terminated at Bhestan, cancelled between Bhestan–Virar.

19101 Virar–Bharuch (JCO: 08.07.2026) will short-originate from Bhestan, cancelled between Virar–Bhestan.

Nalasopara | Heavy Waterlogging



Continuous heavy rainfall has caused widespread waterlogging at Nalasopara Railway Station and surrounding areas, making movement difficult for commuters and residents.



Authorities are monitoring the situation as rain continues.#MumbaiRains… — Vasai Virar Update (@vasaivirarinfra) July 8, 2026

Landslides hit road connectivity

Several landslides have been reported this week — disrupting both rail and road connectivity between key locations. Debate raged on Tuesday over closure of the newly built Missing Link project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai has said the state government was trying to find out the reasons why the route had to be shut amidst a landslide.

Rail routes were also impacted late on Sunday as a landslide struck the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala.Connectivity between the two cities was further hit on Tuesday after nearly 100 tonnes of mud and rock came crashing down and forced a route closure. Officials said the landslide took place near the end of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the ‘missing link’ and damaged a retaining wall. The incident took place around 3:00 am on Monday and became a major flashpoint between the ruling coalition and Opposition leaders.

Landslides reported in the Kasara and Malshej Ghats were promptly cleared by the National Highways Authority to restore vehicular movement.

Bombay High Court says flooding ‘our own creation’

Mumbai residents have heaped blame on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as the situation grew increasingly worse amid the torrential rain. But the Bombay High Court insisted that the chaos was a product of “our own creation”.

“We are destined to see rainwater on Mumbai roads… We cannot help it. We should stop blaming the corporation. The corporation gave us drainage lines. We filled up the drainage lines. They put pavement blocks. We started parking our cars on them. Corporation gave us footpaths, we started having pav bhaji, pav masala, sabudana vada … stalls on them,” Indian Express quoted acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge as saying.

The Bench also issued notice to the Department of Atomic Energy on the basis of a BMC plea seeking to widen a road in Mandala village on the Sion-Trombay stretch. The civic body said it had removed encroachments from its portion and the remaining land belonged to the DAE.

“We have an uncanny knack for grabbing lands. We put all the dirt and material inside that, we block the gutters. We have pavement blocks. They are inaugurated by people’s representatives and then they become parking lots. One small spell of rain blocks the roads in Mumbai. It’s our own creation,” Justice Ghuge added.