Its our internal matter, India tells foreign envoys in New Delhi

Kashmiri people celebrate the revocation of Article 370 from J & K, in Indore (PTI Photo)

Even as Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, over government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and to split the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India has conveyed to the Diplomatic Corps that it is an “internal” matter aimed at providing good governance and the economic development of the state.

Sources have confirmed that the envoys were briefed in batches starting with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P-5), non-permanent members and the ASEAN member countries. They were briefed by Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh.

On Tuesday envoys of Latin America and Caribbean Countries will be briefed.

According to a source, the decision to brief the envoys was taken as they were keen to know what was happening. Senior officials of MEA started briefing them on the proposals related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. And also the administrative reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir that were introduced in Parliament on Monday.

During the briefing to the envoys, it was, highlighted that the proposals which have been cleared in the Parliament are internal to India. These proposals are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that has given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Now, after the scrapping of the Article Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into Union Territory with a legislature. Also, it has been split and the Ladakh region has been made a Union Territory too but without a legislature.

Big summit slated for the new Union Territory

Sources have revealed that the government has planned a major investment summit to take place in Jammu and Kashmir in October closer to Diwali. Top leaders are expected to attend the summit.

“After the scrapping of Article 370, it will provide conducive environment for investments in the region”, sources pointed out.

According to the government, the article was one of the major hurdles in the development of the state as it was preventing non-Kashmiri people to invest in either land or property and did not allow any private or global players to set up a manufacturing base there.