It’s official now! Congress-JDS to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections together

Congress-JDS to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections together (Image: ANI)

The much-awaited expansion of Karnataka Cabinet is likely to take place next week. On Friday, Congress- JD(S) coalition government has come to a conclusion regarding the expansion and portfolio allocation to its members. As per reports, the most crucial Finance and Excise portfolio will be with JD(S). While, Congress party will have portfolios like- Home, Revenue, Health, Agriculture, Irrigation and Bengaluru City development. “We(Congress-JDS) have come to a conclusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation. JDS will be holding the finance portfolio. Everything is settled,” KC Venugopal, Congress told ANI.

Important to note here that both the parties have also decided to contest 2019 General election as a part of the alliance. “Congress and JDS will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the alliance,” Venugopal told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with his Deputy and state Congress chief G Parameshwara met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan to discuss the dates for the swearing-in of the new ministers. “..we had thought of expanding the cabinet on Sunday, but as the Governor has a pre-scheduled programme to visit Delhi, we are going to request him (about time),” Kumaraswamy told PTI before meeting Vala.

Ahead of visiting Raj Bhavan, Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal met former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at his residence and held discussions about cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation.

The delay in forming a full ministry is because of the hard bargaining between the two parties over portfolio allocation, basically the crucial finance and some other key departments. Only G Parameshwara was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister, along with HD Kumaraswamy on May 23. Kumaraswamy had successfully proved majority on the floor of the assembly on May 25.