It’s official! Congress to contest all 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh in 2019

In 2014, the Congress could win just two seats with 7.5 per cent vote share. (ANI)

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced that the grand old party will fight on all 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Lok Sabha Polls later this year. The decision comes just a day after Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced their alliance in the most crucial state. Both the parties have agreed to contest on 38 seats each.

In a press conference, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress was fully prepared for the elections. He further said that just like “Congress emerged number one party in Uttar Pradesh in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, we will fight on our own and win twice those number of seats in the upcoming elections.” In 2009, the Congress had won 21 seats in the state.

“We didn’t break this alliance, the public should know that. We had earlier also said that we’re ready to walk with every party that wants to defeat BJP. But we can’t force anyone. They have (SP-BSP) closed this chapter, so we’ll continue this fight for defeating BJP on our own,” the Congress leader said.

In the last general elections in 2014, the Congress could win just two seats with 7.5 per cent vote share. It retained its two strongholds Amethi and Raebareli. The BJP had swept the state by bagging 73 seats with over 42 per cent vote share.

Earlier, it was expected that the Congress would contest upcoming polls in alliance with SP and BSP. However, SP and BSP ditched the Congress and decided to form an alliance without the Congress.