It’s official! Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna to perform in Delhi tomorrow

Days after the Airports Authority of India called-off his concert, the AAP government on Thursday offered to organise another performance by Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna in the national capital. Krishna was to perform on November 17 (Saturday) but it was cancelled following a campaign against Krishna.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced his government’s invitation to the vocalist saying no artist should be denied an opportunity to perform. A senior government official told PTI that Krishna will perform at the event — ‘Awam ki Awaz’ — hosted by the Kejriwal government at the Garden of Five Senses at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

The deputy CM in a tweet said: “No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on November 17 for the people of Delhi It’s important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists.”

A Magsaysay awardee, Krishna has been called an urban Naxal and “a converted bigot” for his views on Hindutva. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the concert and invited the people to the event.

“All are cordially invited. If u believe in an inclusive India, an India which belongs to all religions, faiths and castes, ur presence tomo will be a statement against those forces who r trying to divide and destroy our beloved India,” he said.

Days later, the Airports Authority and cultural organisation Spic Macay said that the concert was not cancelled but postponed. According to PTI, Rashmi Mallik from Spic Macay said that they were informed by the Airport authority that the concert had to be postponed due to some internal challenges within AAI.

“It has not been cancelled. It has been postponed. We will be working out the new dates and share them,” she was quoted as saying.