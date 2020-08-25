‘It’s not about post, but country’: Kapil Sibal’s cryptic tweet day after stormy CWC meet

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Sibal is not a member of the CWC. (File pic)

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post a letter calling for leadership reforms in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to share a cryptic post wherein he said: “It’s not about a post. It’s about my country which matters most.” Sibal, however, didn’t elaborate.

Sibal was among the 23 Congress leaders who wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking a full-time leadership that is active in the field and visible in party offices, an organisational overhaul and revamping the CWC among others.

The letter was the centrepiece of the CWC meeting on Monday where the signatories drew ire from leaders like Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni and others even as they stood firm on the issues raised by them.

Rahul Gandhi too expressed his displeasure as he questioned the timing of the letter and reportedly accused them of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after the CWC meeting was over, senior Congress leaders, including Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tewari and some other signatories of the letter, met at their colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad’s house. The leaders discussed the resolution passed at the CWC meeting. Sibal is not a part of the CWC.

Sibal had earlier in the day hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for a purported remark slamming the letter writers. Sibal withdrew his tweet a little later after being “informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him”.

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of “colluding with the BJP”.

The dissidents who wrote the letter on August 7 include many Gandhi family loyalists, former Union ministers and MPs. Besides Sibal, the leaders who signed the letter included Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma.