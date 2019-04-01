‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj responds to detractor who said ‘PR guy’ tweets for her

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 11:26 AM

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj replied in her signature style to a Twitter user who had commented on one of her posts on Twitter saying that it was "some PR guy" who was tweeting for her and getting paid for it.

sushma swaraj twitter,sushma swaraj tweet, sushma swaraj family, sushma swaraj pic, sushma swaraj height, sushma swaraj munich (Image source: PTI)

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, known for being tech-savvy and responding promptly to distress calls from Indians staying abroad, had an unpleasant experience on Twitter when a user alleged that she “pays her PR guy” to tweet on her behalf.

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” the foreign minister replied in her characteristic style to a detractor who had commented on one of her tweets saying that it was “some PR guy” who was tweeting for her and getting paid for it.

It all began when Sushma Swaraj posted on Saturday on her Twitter that an Indian-origin couple was stabbed near Germany’s Munich and a Twitter user took the opportunity to ask her why the foregin minister added the prefix ”Chowkidar (watchman)” to her name on Twitter.

“Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad,” Swaraj responded. The minister’s response then evoked this remark by a user going by the handle @samitpadhy: “Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for !!”

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” the EAM shot back.

READ ALSO | Smriti Irani’s veiled attack on Priyanka Gandhi: They visit Ayodhya but skip Ram Lalla due to vote bank

Sushma has often been lauded on Twitter for her prompt action to distress calls by Indians abroad. One such example being when Swaraj tweeted, “Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

In March, Swaraj appealed on the micro-blogging site after she was unable to reach the family of one of the four Indians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The timeline of Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s twitter is filled to the brim of her replying to Indians abroad reaching out to her ministry for assistance with the embassy or a local consulate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj responds to detractor who said ‘PR guy’ tweets for her
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition