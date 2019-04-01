‘It’s me, not my ghost’: Sushma Swaraj responds to detractor who said ‘PR guy’ tweets for her

(Image source: PTI)

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, known for being tech-savvy and responding promptly to distress calls from Indians staying abroad, had an unpleasant experience on Twitter when a user alleged that she “pays her PR guy” to tweet on her behalf.

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” the foreign minister replied in her characteristic style to a detractor who had commented on one of her tweets saying that it was “some PR guy” who was tweeting for her and getting paid for it.

It all began when Sushma Swaraj posted on Saturday on her Twitter that an Indian-origin couple was stabbed near Germany’s Munich and a Twitter user took the opportunity to ask her why the foregin minister added the prefix ”Chowkidar (watchman)” to her name on Twitter.

“Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad,” Swaraj responded. The minister’s response then evoked this remark by a user going by the handle @samitpadhy: “Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for !!”

“Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost,” the EAM shot back.

READ ALSO | Smriti Irani’s veiled attack on Priyanka Gandhi: They visit Ayodhya but skip Ram Lalla due to vote bank

Sushma has often been lauded on Twitter for her prompt action to distress calls by Indians abroad. One such example being when Swaraj tweeted, “Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

In March, Swaraj appealed on the micro-blogging site after she was unable to reach the family of one of the four Indians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The timeline of Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s twitter is filled to the brim of her replying to Indians abroad reaching out to her ministry for assistance with the embassy or a local consulate.