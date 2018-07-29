It’s fishy! Multiple fishes seen inside ICU of waterlogged Bihar hospital; watch video

The hospital was water logged following heavy rainfall in the city. (ANI)

Multiple fishes were seen inside Bihar’s waterlogged Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. According to a video released by news agency ANI, the fishes were seen inside the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward earlier today. The hospital was water logged following heavy rainfall in the city. Various other photos released by the agency show people walking in knee-deep water inside the hospital.

#WATCH: Fish seen in the water logged inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/oRCnr6f0UJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the city of Patna is facing troubles due to heavy rains today. Earlier in the day a major part of the Bailey Road in Patna caved in at an under construction site. This incident took place following waterlogging due to drain blockage and heavy rainfall. The traffic movement in the area has been affected due to this but the same is expected to resume tomorrow. Bihar Chief Minister visited the site of the incident and said, “Told officials to check groundwater level. As it is a part of the metro rail network,a thorough report will be made. This incident has cautioned us to prevent such incidents in future. Movement of light & heavy vehicles wil be regulated.”

Waterlogging has taken place in many parts of the city. Even the area outside Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was submerged in deep water following heavy rains.

According to an Indian Express report, as many as 35 of the 38 districts in Bihar stare at drought because of a 48 per cent rain deficit at the end of three weeks in July. According to officials, the drinking water supply has not been yet hit in the state. Earlier in the week ,officials were quoted saying as per the assessment of the public health and engineering department, the water table has gone down by one to three feet in 28 districts as compared to last year.

Pratyaya Amrit, Disaster management department principal secretary while talking about the rain situation in the state said, “With only three of 38 districts receiving normal rainfall by July 20, we are readying ourselves with contingency plans in the event of drought. We will assess the situation again later this month before the state government takes any final call on whether drought has to be declared or not.”