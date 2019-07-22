It’s duty of court to give justice to NRC detainees: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that only courts have the right to decide the fate of people in detention centres in Assam under National Register of Citizen and the government could only take care of the basic amenities provided there. He was responding to concerns raised by an opposition member in Rajya Sabha.

After the House passed the Protection of Human Right Amendment Bill, Congress’ Pradeep Bhattacharya raised the issue of detention of people in Assam. “Some people in Assam are in detention camp. Some of them are the government of India workers, soldiers. They were also in the camp. Can they get any justice,” he said.

To this Shah replied, “nyaya mein nahi kar sakta, adalat kar sakti he (It’s not my domain, it is for the courts to give justice). “But if there is anything lacking in food, lodging and other facilities, bring it to my notice. The government would try to improve it.”