Its Dinesh Sharma after Biplab Deb: UP Deputy CM says ‘live telecast, journalism started during Mahabharat’

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma today backed Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s remark that the Internet was available during the Mahabharat. Speaking at an event in Mathura to mark ‘Hindi Journalism Day’, Sharma said that ‘live telecast and journalism started during the Mahabharat’. Sharma even cited several instances from Mahabharat to back his claim. He said that Sanjaya, a character from the Mahabharat, who was sitting in Hastinapur (now called Delhi), was narrating the events from the battlefield Kurukshetra to blind King Dhritarashtra.

“Yeh live telecast nahi to aur kya hai (if it is not live telecast, then what is it ?),” the Deputy CM said.

Sharma further equated Narad, another character from Mahabharat and Ramayan, with search engine Google. Describing Narad Muni as “our Google”, the minister said that he had the power to send messages three times faster than now.

“Your Google has started now, but our Google started long time back. ‘Narad Muni’ was the epitome of information,” Sharma said. “He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times.”

This is not the first time when BJP leaders have claimed that modern technology existed during Mahabharat and Ramayan.

Earlier in April, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had linked Narad Muni with Google. He had said that Narad Muni had information about everything happening in the whole world. “Just like Narad Muni, Google is the source of information,” he had said.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb had drawn flak when he had claimed that Internet existed during Mahabharata. He had claimed that India has been using the Internet since ages and that satellite also existed during the period.

He too had cited Sanjay’s character to attest his claim. “In Mahabharata, Sanjay was blind but he narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra anyway. This was due to Internet and technology.”

Several BJP leaders making such remarks have invited embarrassment to the party, forcing PM Narendra Modi to ask them not to ‘give masala to media’ and not to comment on every topic.