It’s confirmed! Actor Prakash Raj to contest from Bengaluru Central in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Film actor Prakash Raj will contest in the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central. In a tweet put out on Saturday, Raj said: “Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…”

#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too… pic.twitter.com/wJN4WaHlZP — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 5, 2019

Currently, Bengaluru Central constituency is with the BJP. BJP MP PC Mohan has won this seat for the last two consecutive terms. In the last Lok Sabha polls, Mohan defeated its nearest rival Rizwan Arshad from the Congress by more than 1 lakh votes. In 2009, the BJP had won the seat by over 30000 votes. In the last election, the BJP candidate got close to 52 per cent vote share.

Earlier this week, Raj had announced that he would be contesting in the coming parliament elections but he did share the details of the constituency. Soon after the actor made his decision public, the Aam Aadmi Party offered him open support. Reports suggest that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision saying all good people are welcome in politics.

Responding to the AAP’s support, Raj said: “Thank you @AamAadmiParty Dy CM @msisodia and to every single cadre for the assuring support to my political journey. … #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too..”

Raj has been very critical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. Recently, he attacked the government saying “RBI chief resigns…CBI chief is sent on leave.. four Supreme Court judges came out and said ALL IS NOT WELL… how long will we the CITIZENS be silent spectators to this DESTRUCTIVE GOVERNANCE… just asking.