It’s citizen vs Congress backed Real Estate mafia in Supreme Court: BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Lake Buffer Zone hearing

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 9:01 PM

The Supreme Court is scheduled to proceed with hearing in the case on Tuesday where the Karnataka government has challenged NGT order passed on May 04, 2016.

RAJEEV CHANDRASHEKHAR, rajeev chandrasekhar mp, ngt judgement, ngt judgement on bengaluru lake“The big David vs Goliath fight that has gone all the way to SC. Builders (supported by Rahul Gandhi’s govt) with their 6-7 big expensive lawyers are trying to overturn NGT order with only citizen groups like Namma Bengaluru Foundation to defend and protect Bengaluru,” Chandrasekar said.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday termed Bengaluru’s Lake Buffer Zone case as a ‘fight between David and Goliath’. The Supreme Court is scheduled to proceed with hearing in the case on Tuesday where the Karnataka government has challenged NGT order passed on May 04, 2016.

Chandrasekhar said that the Karnataka Government and the group of builders have decided to bring in a volley of legal-heavyweights in their attempt to quash the NGT Judgement. “The big David vs Goliath fight that has gone all the way to SC. Builders (supported by Rahul Gandhi’s govt) with their 6-7 big expensive lawyers are trying to overturn NGT order with only citizen groups like Namma Bengaluru Foundation to defend and protect Bengaluru,” Chandrasekar said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that Karnataka government and G Parameshwara’s support to these big builders exposes Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy. “They are destroying and/or stealing the future of Bengaluru in front of our own eyes,” he said in a written statement.

On May 04, 2016, the NGT, Principal Bench passed a judgement specifying buffer zone of 75 metres in case of lakes, 50 metres for primary, 35 metres for secondary and 25 metres for tertiary raja-kaluves to be maintained from the edge of these water bodies. In its judgement, the environmental court observed that these buffers are absolutely essential for sustainable development of the environment of the area in question. These buffer zones were directed to be maintained as green belts, and as ‘no construction zone’ for all intent and purposes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market's Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

