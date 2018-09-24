It’s Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi: CM’s open challenge after BJP chief accuses AAP government of lying, blocking projects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appear to be on a warpath in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with both the parties targeting each other over development claims. On Sunday, the BJP held a ‘Poorvanchal Mahakumbh Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan where the party formally sounded the poll bugle. The rally was attended by the party’s national president Amit Shah, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party MPs and top leaders.

Addressing the crowd, Shah accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of speaking lies and stalling the development projects in the national capital and thus making people suffer. But minutes later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came forward and rubbished all allegations levelled against his government by the BJP and challenged Shah for an open debate at the Ramlila Maidan before the people of Delhi.

While the BJP leaders said that the AAP government was neck deep in corruption and busy in appeasement politics by creating a system to settle Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, CM Kejriwal himself came forward responding to allegations. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government has done 10 times more work what the Modi government has done and dared Shah for a public debate.

Addressing the crowd at the historic Ramlila Maidan which saw a massive participation of Poorvanchal community people, Shah questioned the performance of the AAP government and alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s only mantra is to speak lies.

“Your only mantra is to tell lies and talk forcefully and repeatedly. You can’t develop Delhi based on these lies,” Shah said, adding that the city government is not allowing central projects like Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in the capital due to political factors.



Tiwari who himself is a Poorvanchali and presided over the event alleged that corruption is rampant in the AAP government. Referring to the recent deaths of three sisters due to starvation in Mandawali, he said, “Delhi’s daughters are dying of hunger.” “But the CM didn’t bother to visit their home.”

“People in the locality told me that bribes were being demanded to issue ration cards. While poor Delhiites are being forced to pay bribes, the Delhi government is busy in creating a system to settle Rohingyas and Bangladeshis,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said that an Assam-like NRC should be implemented in the national capital too, to identify the illegal infiltrators who pose a potential threat to the locals. “But the Delhi government is supporting, just to add their votes,” he said.

He also attacked the AAP government over the CCTV camera project, latest sewer deaths and illegal sealing drive. “Some corrupt people are tarnishing the image of the judiciary through this illegal sealing. Delhi needs CCTV cameras. Its sanitation workers are dying in sewers as no protective equipment is being provided to them.”

Minutes later, CM Kejriwal dared Amit Shah to debate with him publicly over the works done by the BJP-led government and AAP government. He claimed that the Delhi government has done 10 times more work than what Modi government during the last four years.

“On the other hand look at the anti-people and wrong deeds of Modiji, we have not indulged in even a single act of that kind. I challenge you, come let us have a public debate at the Ramlila Maidan in front of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Poorvanchal community comprises people from eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They account for one-third of Delhi’s total population of 1.9 crore and hold the key in deciding the result of the elections. There are nearly 30 Assembly seats where the Poorvanchal community votes play an important role. When it comes to the Lok Sabha seats, the Poorvanchal community again is seen as a big vote bank for all the three leading parties in the capital – BJP, Congress and AAP. east, northeast, northwest and parts of the west parliamentary constituency.