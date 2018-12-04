IT’s all about ideas

The most popular category has been innovation, though this time the Fintech and Mobility categories also attracted a large number of entries.

Over the years the competition has thrown up some hidden gems; small start-ups that could one day become unicorns.

From TCS and Infosys, Google to Microsoft and Flipkart to Paytm, they’ve all been part of the Express IT awards. This time around in what is the sixth edition of the competition, the entries once again poured in from all corners of India Inc.

From heavyweights to minnows, more than 400 companies tried their luck, making it harder than ever for the jury — chaired by Mohandas Pai, former CFO, Infosys, and ably assisted by Sharad Sharma, former R&D head at Yahoo and co-founder iSPIRT, Ravi Gururaj, chairman Nasscom Product Council, and Sid Pai — Siana Capital. The team spent the better part of a day poring over the presentations. While knowledge partner PWC had whittled down the list to some 50 odd names, it was nonetheless a daunting task for the jurors. But it’s been a well-fought contest and the winners, whose names will be announced on Wednesday, December 5, have reason to be proud. Indeed, the jury members tested the business models across a range of parameters — how sound the idea was, how workable it was and how scalable.

Over the years the competition has thrown up some hidden gems; small start-ups that could one day become unicorns. The contest has remained popular given the nine categories allow virtually every tech firm to try its luck. The most popular category has been innovation, though this time the Fintech and Mobility categories also attracted a large number of entries.

The eGov categories received entries from numerous state governments.
Angel investors would do well to check out the many start-ups that participated; the jury felt some of them had good promise.

The Express IT awards also applaud individuals –among others, NR Narayana Murthy, S Ramadorai, Nandan Nielkani and Ashok Soota have walked away with lifetime achievement awards. N Chandrasekaran was the winner of the first Newsmaker award in 2013 and in subsequent years this award was taken home by Vishal Sikka and Byju Raveendran.

