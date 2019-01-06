It’s a cabinet of crorepatis in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar’s son is 7 times richer than him

CM Kumar has declared assets worth over Rs 56 lakh.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues have submitted the details of their assets under the annual practice started in the year 2011. CM Kumar has declared assets worth over Rs 56 lakh. The data draws an interesting picture as Kumar’s dependent son owns assets worth more than Rs 4 crore, the Indian Express has reported. Among the other 28 ministers, Animal Husbandry Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma, Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh are toppers of the chart with assets worth more Rs 6 crore.

Nitish Kumar’s wealth

As per his declaration, the Bihar chief minister has Rs 40,039 in hand cash and bank deposits of a little over Rs 42,000 in three accounts. Kumar owns two cars – a 2015-model Ford Ecosport car and a Hyundai Grand car of 2016 model, the IE report said. He further owns 51 tolas of gold and 5 kg silver utensils. The CM also has two gold rings weighing 20 grams each and a moti-studded silver ring.

His total assets are valued at Rs 16,18,947, according to the declarations. This also includes a computer, treadmill and an OTG. The Bihar CM also owns a flat at the national capital in Dwarka, the value of which has been declared at Rs 40 lakh. However, Rs 40 Lakh may not be the current value of the flat.

Interestingly, Kumar’s son, Nishant owns agricultural and ancestral residential land and houses at Kalyanbigha, in Nalanda district, and Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. The total estimated value of this land and house is over Rs 2.67 crore. He also has moveable assets worth about Rs 1.30 crore.

Wealth of other high profile ministers

Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has declared bank deposits of Rs 55,28,759. Modi’s wife, a university teacher, has deposits of Rs 87,58,940. The total value of Modi’s moveable assets is declared at a little over Rs 1.04 crore which includes a 2008 model Swift car. The value of Modi’s wife’s moveable assets is kept at Rs 1,51,40,558. Together, the couple has immoveable a little over Rs 34.71 lakh each.

Suresh Sharma

Suresh Sharma, Bihar’s Urban Development Minister, is the richest among his cabinet collegues. Sharma owns assets worth over Rs 9.74 crore. The minister has moveable assets worth Rs 68,80,649 while his wife has movable asset worth Rs 31,71,711. Sharma owns immovable assets worth Rs 4,42,10,000, while his wife has land and houses worth Rs 4,35,60,000.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh is the second richest minister. Currently holding the portfolio of Water Resources and Planning & Development, Singh has declared movable assets of nearly Rs 8.4 crore with liabilities of Rs 63 lakh. Singh and his wife own assets worth Rs 1,06,29,299 and Rs 21,42,744 respectively.

Pashupati Kumar Paras

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, who holds the portfolio of Animal Husbandry Minister is also among the crorepati candidates. Paras has not declared value of his immoveable assets.

As per the declaration, Paras owns moveable assets amounting to Rs 1,32,33,727. His wife, a retired teacher, has bank deposits of Rs 2,55,50,234.