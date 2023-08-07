ITLF leaders to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today: Mizoram CM

Representatives of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, will be arriving in Delhi on Monday where they are scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state.

The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from the Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed about the Delhi meeting on his Instagram account and expressed hope that it will yield results.

He said that the ITLF leaders held a long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation by the Home Minister or not.

“I suggested they accept the invitation. I told them that it is a good opportunity to have a face-to-face discussion with the Home Minister,” Zoramthanga said on his official Instagram handle.

The Union Home Minister had previously extended the invitation to the group to hold a meeting with him in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The north-eastern state has been witnessing a spate of clashes for over three months now. Violence first broke out following a ‘tribal solidarity march’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on May 3.

(With PTI Inputs)