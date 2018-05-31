ITI pass-outs to be treated at par with 10 plus two in Bihar

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state labour department (Reuters)

Students passing out of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Bihar will henceforth be treated as at par with those having cleared their plus two exams, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state labour department here, which was attended among others by labour minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and the department’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh, among others.

“Those who get enrolled at ITIs, often are unable to pursue further education. The state government would, therefore, treat certificates issued to them as being at par with 10 plus two”, Sushil was quoted as saying in a release.

Speaking about the state government’s skill development measures, the Deputy CM said a number of ITI students were being provided training through computers and webcasting.

“Besides, a number of our ITI students are being trained by reputed companies as part of agreements reached with private companies. Training is being imparted to more than 300 students at a Yamaha Motors facory in Faridabad. Samsung India has set up a training centre at women’s ITI in Patna, while workshops have been conducted by Maruti Suzuki at Muzaffarpur, Patna and Bhagalpur”, he said.

“Besides, Huyndai Motors has held workshop for training students in Muzaffarpur. Renowned beautician Javed Habib is scheduled to impart training in beauty and wellness at Patna”, he added.

He also said “about 10 lakh construction workers are registered with the state labour department. Out of these, registration of at least one lakh has been done online in the current financial year. The state earns about Rs 265 crore every year from the cess levied on the construction industry”.