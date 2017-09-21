​​ ​
  3. ITI limited wins Rs 7,000 crore order for ASCON from Defence

Published: September 21, 2017 8:37 PM
The project includes civil works for providing the complete infrastructure required at various sites and optical fiber network, the company said in a release.

State-owned ITI Ltd today said it has won Rs 7,000 crore-phase IV tender of Army (Army Static Switched Communication Network-ASCON) for deploying and maintaining its strategic communication network across the country. The project includes civil works for providing the  complete infrastructure required at various sites and optical  fiber network, the company said in a release.

It also includes the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of telecom equipment like IP/MPLS Routers, Microwave Radio, Satellite Terminals, NMS,Mobile Nodes and Test Equipment, it said. “Valued at over Rs 7000 crore, we are very excited to  take up ASCON phase IV.

The project will provide telecom solution and infrastructure with a warranty period of two years and maintenance support of the network for eight years after the warranty,” ITI CMD S Gopu said.

“This ASCON PH IV turnkey order from Defence will be in continuation with phase I, II and III ASCON (Army Static  Switched Communication Network) which have been established by ITI in the last 25 years and being maintained by ITI till  date,” he added.

ITI said ASCON is the army’s telecom network backbone  implemented in phases along the borders. The network consists of a large number of voice and data switches interconnected with various media types like microwave radio, optical fiber equipments and satellites.

ASCON Phase-IV will be Pan-India network spanning  different terrains in the northern, north-eastern and western  regions, it said.

