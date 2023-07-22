Italy honours Indian troops’ contribution during second World War

A memorial has been unveiled in Italy as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, officials said on Saturday.

The memorial is in the form of a live sundial. The motto of the memorial is “Omines Sub Eodem Sole” which translates to “We all live under the same sun”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here.

“Remembering the supreme sacrifices by Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian military historians have unveiled the ‘VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial” at Montone (Perugia, Italy), as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during Italian Campaign, during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley,” the statement said.

Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy, and the Indian defence attaché represented India during the ceremony.