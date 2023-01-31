Italian passenger spits, strips inside Vistara flight, arrested in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 45-year-old woman from Italy after a Vistara airlines cabin crew member lodged a complaint alleging that the passenger created a ruckus and stripped her clothes in the aircraft on board the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight on January 30, reported ANI.

The passenger identified as Paola Perruccio was arrested by Sahar Police on Monday morning after the flight landed at Mumbai’s international airport. She was later granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Police officials said that the incident happened after the plane took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 AM (IST) on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

Crew member Labat Khan, who has been working with the airline for five years, said in her complaint that the Italian national left her allotted economy class seat (11 C) and took a seat in the business class. After a crew member enquired if she needed their assistance, she didn’t respond. Following this, she was asked to return to her seat by Khan.

The woman then allegedly punched Khan. When another crew member intervened, Paola allegedly spat on her face, her complaint read.

“While on board, the woman beat me, misbehaved by stripping and littering the plane, and endangering the lives of other passengers,” Khan said in her complaint.

Sahar Police registered the case and booked the woman under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Aircraft Act.

Earlier this month, a passenger named Shankar Mishra was arrested and banned for four months after he was accused of urinating a senior elderly co-passenger. The incident took place on November 26 on an Air India New York to New Delhi flight.