Italian Marines case: Supreme Court says case won’t be closed till Rs 10 crore compensation paid to victims’ families

The Centre contended that it will provide Italy with the bank details today itself and the money will be deposited with the top court within three days of receipt.

The Centre has submitted in the Supreme Court that Italy has agreed to pay compensation of Rs 10 crores to the families of two fishermen who were killed off the Kerala coast by two Italian Marines in 2012. The Centre has also submitted that the state has proposed to give Rs 4 crore each from this to victims’ dependents and Rs 2 crores to the owner of the boat and an agreement on the compensation has already been reached. The Italian government has also said that the mariners – Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre- will be tried according to the law in their country. An international tribunal had decided that that duo must be tried in Italy.

The Supreme Court today said that it will close the cases against the Italian marines only after the compensation amount is given to the families by the Indian government. It asked Italy to deposit an amount of Rs 10 crore as compensation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had requested the bench to take up the matter today citing some urgency between the two nations’ governments. The apex court will not take up the case on April 19. The court said that it will disburse the amount to the victims.

The Italian government has said that the money will be transferred once India provides the bank account number. The Centre contended that it will provide Italy with the bank details today itself and the money will be deposited with the top court within three days of receipt.

The top court was hearing the Centre’s plea to close the case pending against the two marines in India.