Italian DJ claims assault by Air India’s ground staff at Hyderabad airport, airline denies allegations

An Italian DJ has alleged that she was assaulted by Air India’s ground staff at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday. DJ Olly Esse shared a video on her Facebook account claiming that her flight was delayed by nine hours and no response was given when she went to the gate to ask for help. Esse alleged that she was even slapped by a staff member.

However, Air India has denied these allegations saying that there was a scuffle but no one was slapped.

“I went to the help point like everyone else. Someone had a baby in a hospital, while another lady was crying because her mother passed away and she should have been in Mumbai to take care of her funeral, while others had work,” Olly narrated.

The DJ claimed that she walked up to the counter and asked for help but didn’t get any. She alleged that the woman at the counter replied rudely and claimed that it was not her job. According to her, she threatened the ground staff to file a complaint and in response, she was slapped.

“I literally started to scream from pain. After that, as soon as I took the name and surname of the woman and tried to go to the police station and file the case, the Inspector was not even there, and when I asked for help of the security at the airport, they literally started to laugh at my face. I’ve tried to ask for mercy and help and no one cared,” Esse wrote. She also alleged that the manager didn’t assist her.

Esse alleged that all the people who could have helped her, left and treated her with so much disrespect that she couldn’t breathe.

@hydcitypolice I’ve been physically ASSAULTED today at Hyderabad Airport by an #airindia employee, went to the police station near the airport and they deny to put the complain because apparently inspector was not there. I’m shocked! — OLLY ESSE (@OLLYESSE) August 19, 2018

Good afternoon madam

I Mahesh Inspector of Police RIGA PS

I am very much available in the police station since morning. I enquired and came to know that you met a special police constable. Since he is on gaured duty he might have informed you to visit PS RGIA in shamshabad. — RGI Airport Police Station (@psrgia_cyb) August 19, 2018

Responding to these allegations, an Air India spokesperson admitted that the passengers were agitated as the flight was delayed. He said as Esse was trying to film the incident, one of staff member’s hand hit her by mistake as he was trying to stop her.

“When this DJ asked one person for help, she was asked to go to another counter. An Indian behind the DJ took offense and started saying we need to treat foreigners better, and a little scuffle started. When DJ tried to film the incident, the staff at the desk said that she did not consent to being filmed, and got up. By mistake, her hand hit the DJ’s hand and the phone fell down,” he said.