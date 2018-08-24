​​​
Italian DJ claims assault by Air India’s ground staff at Hyderabad airport, airline denies allegations

n Italian DJ has alleged that she was assaulted by Air India's ground staff at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday. DJ Olly Esse shared a video on her Facebook account claiming that her flight was delayed by nine hours and no response was given when she went to the gate to ask for help.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 12:42 PM
An Italian DJ has alleged that she was assaulted by Air India’s ground staff at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday. DJ Olly Esse shared a video on her Facebook account claiming that her flight was delayed by nine hours and no response was given when she went to the gate to ask for help. Esse alleged that she was even slapped by a staff member.

However, Air India has denied these allegations saying that there was a scuffle but no one was slapped.

“I went to the help point like everyone else. Someone had a baby in a hospital, while another lady was crying because her mother passed away and she should have been in Mumbai to take care of her funeral, while others had work,” Olly narrated.

The DJ claimed that she walked up to the counter and asked for help but didn’t get any. She alleged that the woman at the counter replied rudely and claimed that it was not her job. According to her, she threatened the ground staff to file a complaint and in response, she was slapped.

“I literally started to scream from pain. After that, as soon as I took the name and surname of the woman and tried to go to the police station and file the case, the Inspector was not even there, and when I asked for help of the security at the airport, they literally started to laugh at my face. I’ve tried to ask for mercy and help and no one cared,” Esse wrote. She also alleged that the manager didn’t assist her.

Esse alleged that all the people who could have helped her, left and treated her with so much disrespect that she couldn’t breathe.

Responding to these allegations, an Air India spokesperson admitted that the passengers were agitated as the flight was delayed. He said as Esse was trying to film the incident, one of staff member’s hand hit her by mistake as he was trying to stop her.

“When this DJ asked one person for help, she was asked to go to another counter. An Indian behind the DJ took offense and started saying we need to treat foreigners better, and a little scuffle started. When DJ tried to film the incident, the staff at the desk said that she did not consent to being filmed, and got up. By mistake, her hand hit the DJ’s hand and the phone fell down,” he said.

