It was unethical and wrong on Ram Madhav’s part to say NC-PDP took instructions from Pak: Seshadri Chari, RSS Idealogue

RSS ideologue Seshadri Chari has termed BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s statement on political developments in Jammu and Kashmir as “unethical and wrong”. Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhav had criticised Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s People Democratic Party and allegedly said that they had “instructions from across the border”. Speaking to Financial Express Online, Chari, who is a renowned journalist, author, and strategic and foreign policy analyst, said that J&K is a perception issue and the state has to free itself of the self-inflicted shackles.

What do you make of the political drama that unfolded in Jammu & Kashmir in the last two days?

The sudden and surprising developments in J&K have put every political party in a flux. A fractured mandate was given and within that given situation, the state had to find an answer for a stable political arrangement. After the curtains came down on the PDP-BJP coalition the Governor was duty bound to find an alternative to the impasse. The process was going on.

What do you think of Governor’s decision to dissolve the state assembly?

As part of the alternative PDP, NC and the Congress made an attempt to come together to form a coalition government. It is sad that the Governor’s office said that the fax was not working and hence he had no idea of any such proposal. But then suddenly his office came alive and the next decision was dissolution of the Assembly. The Governor could have called the parties and discussed their proposal before deciding on his action. Although, it is the prerogative of the Governor (but) he is (also) expected to exhaust all options before dissolving the House and plunging the state into another election.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav claimed NC and PDP are taking instructions from Pakistan. How can this be justified when BJP was sharing power with PDP just a few months ago?

It was unethical and wrong on the part of Ram Madhav to say this. Omar Abdullah was a minister in Vajpayee government. Mehbooba Mufti’s father Mufti Muhammad Syeed was the Union Home Minister. BJP formed a coalition government with PDP. Now, just because these parties were planning to form a government without the BJP how do they suddenly become anti-India or acting on Pakistan’s orders? It is a sad comment and should have been avoided.

Do you think the BJP spokespersons are harming the cause of Kashmir?

No. Such a thing is unimaginable. No BJP person would ever do or say anything that will be a setback to the development of J&K. The state is an integral part of India and the central government is committed to its development just as much as it is concerned about any other state. Some unguarded statement should not be interpreted otherwise.

What could have been a correct course for the Governor to follow?

As I said earlier, the Governor could have called an all party meeting. In fact I had suggested sometime back that there should be an all party “Administrative Council” headed by the Governor. An all party coalition government under a political person as Chief Minister may not be acceptable to all the parties. Hence, this kind of an arrangement which would have overseen the civic administration, disbursement of funds, developmental activities, law and order and other governance matters under a common minimum agenda. All contentious issues could have been kept away for a future date.

Do you think a coalition of NC, PDP and Congress would have helped the BJP in the long run?

NC, PDP and Congress coalition would have not continued for long and would have collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions. Closer to elections they would have found it difficult to approach their core voters who by now would have been confused. This would have helped BJP retain their hold over their core voter base. So, even if there had been a coalition government of non-BJP parties, it would not have hurt the political prospects of the BJP.

What will happen if the Governor’s decision is legally challenged?

Decisions by Governors have been challenged on earlier occasions too. So, this decision by the J&K Governor can also be challenged in the court. While the Governor may be legally correct, the court may take a different view and suggest that all other options may be explored before dissolution of the House. If the House is restored, it will, no doubt, be a loss of face for the Governor and the Union government.

What is the way forward now, since an early election is not possible in winters?

J&K elections can be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. By that time the harsh winter would have abated and political parties would get ample time to reach out to the people. Till then, President’s rule will have to continue in J&K.

What could be a permanent solution for Kashmir issue?

J&K is a perception issue. There is a perception that the state is being neglected which is not the reality. The historical baggage from the tragic Partition is still on its back. Getting back the truncated part of J&K, the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an unfinished agenda. Pakistan has been using its territory to foment trouble in J&K. There has to be a political consensus among all the parties on J&K. The all India parties and the state parties will have to be on the same page as far as fighting the perception battle is concerned. The state has to free itself of the self-inflicted shackles and open itself to industry, investments, tourism and developmental opportunities. All this is possible; the need is sufficient political consensus and will power.