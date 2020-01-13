It was a Naxal attack! Says ABVP on JNU violence, adding its script was written in October

ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi. (ANI)

The ABVP on Monday said that what happened in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5 was a Naxal attack and the script of which was written last year in October. ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said that discussions on violence were being restricted to January 5 only but it should be seen that what transpired on campus from 28 October 2019 to 5 January 2020. “Discussions are being held on JNU Violence but it’s restricted to 5 Jan only. It will have to be seen that the violence is not confined to 5 Jan only, it will have to be seen that what transpired on campus from 28 October 2019 to 5 January 2020,” she said.

Tripathi further said that it would be wrong to call the movement against fee hike, a student protest. “It was a Naxal attack on JNU. Its script was written on 28 Oct 2019 and it culminated, through violence, on 5 Jan 2020 where blood was shed and limbs were broken,” the ABVP National General Secretary said.

Earlier this month, some masked men attacked the students and professors with rods and stick inside the university campus. Members from Left and ABVP blamed each other for the attack in which over 30 people sustained injuries. Last week, Delhi police said that they have identified nine students suspected to be involved in the violence — 7 are from student bodies affiliated to the Left and two from ABVP.

The situation in the university had been tense for quite some time as the students had been protesting against the recent fee hike. After failing to get any response from the administration on their demands, students tried to block the registration process for the winter session and destroyed the server room. Reports suggest that the protesting students even heckled other students who wanted the registration process be started.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is also among the suspects. Today, the Delhi Police called Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj and Waskar Vijay for questioning in the case. News agency ANI reports that the police took their statements after questioning.