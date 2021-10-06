IT rules compliance: Delhi HC closes case against Twitter

Acharya, a Delhi-based lawyer, had sought instructions to the social media platform to comply with the new rules.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed the case for violation of new IT Rules by Twitter in view of the Central government’s stand that it is satisfied with the microblogging platform’s compliance.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Rekha Palli noted that “nothing remained” in the case after compliance by Twitter with regard to appointment a chief compliance officer (CCO), resident grievance officer (RGO) and nodal contact person.

She further said Twitter had already dealt with the complaint raised by the petitioner — lawyer Amit Acharya — with regards to certain objectionable tweets and thus the petition has become “infructuous”.

The judge also clarified that the petitioner was free to take appropriate legal recourse against the action taken by Twitter on his complaint against the allegedly objectionable tweets.

“What remains in this? Nothing remains now. Prayers are satisfied. You challenge the order if you have a grievance,” the judge said.

Last month, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had told the HC that Twitter has appointed CCO, RGO, and the nodal contact person in compliance with the Information Technology [Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code Rules], 2021.

Twitter had also informed the HC that it had made permanent appointments for key positions in the company, thereby complying with the requisite provisions of the new rules.

