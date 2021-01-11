  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘It pains me’: Rajinikanth reaches out to fans protesting his decision not to enter politics

January 11, 2021 11:52 AM

The actor has not been keeping well for some time now. On December 29, Rajinikanth announced that he will not enter politics due to health reasons.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently announced that he won't enter politics.

Superstar Rajinikanth today urged his fans and supporters to not protest against his decision of not entering politics. He said he has taken his decision of not entering politics and it is final. “Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by ANI.

The actor has not been keeping well for some time now. On December 29, Rajinikanth announced that he will not enter politics due to health reasons. His announcement came days after he was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after blood pressure fluctuations. In a three-page letter, he apologised to people for not launching political parties. He said he did not want to put others’ future at risk who might accompany him in his political journey.

In 2017, Rajinikanth had announced that he would contest the assembly election in 2021.

