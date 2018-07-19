Spread of fake news: IT ministry may consult PMO before sending second notice to WhatsApp

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is likely to approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) before sending a second notice to WhatsApp. (Reuters)

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is likely to approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) before sending a second notice to WhatsApp, as part of its efforts to check spread of fake and provocative content on the instant messaging platform. These types of which have led to a spate of violent incidents in several states.

“IT ministry is not satisfied with the response from WhatsApp, but it is likely to first discuss the matter with the PMO before taking any action. The case of fake messages is a serious issue, but it has to be kept in mind that such apps are key social media platforms and the government will take a comprehensive approach in handling such cases,” a senior government official said.

Fake and provocative rumours circulating on WhatsApp have triggered a spate of violent incidents involving mob fury.

Taking serious note of fake and provocative messages circulating on WhatsApp, the ministry on July 3 sent a notice to the company, asking it to take remedial measures to prevent spread of such motivated and sensational messages.

“Instances of lynching of innocent people have been noticed recently because of large number of irresponsible and explosive messages filled with rumours and provocation are being circulated on WhatsApp. The unfortunate killing in many states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal are deeply painful and regrettable. The government has also conveyed in no uncertain terms that WhatsApp must take immediate action to end this menace and ensure that its platform is not used for such malafide activities,” the MeitY had said in a statement on July 3.