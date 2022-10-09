It is like two brothers at home, we aren’t fighting: Mallikarjun Kharge on contest with Tharoor

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his contest with Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor for the AICC president was aimed at putting forth their viewpoints for the betterment of the country and the party, reported PTI. Kharge held an interaction with the party leaders on Sunday at the Congress office in Srinagar to seek support from them for the AICC presidential election.

“This is an internal election. It is like two brothers at home, who are not fighting, but placing their points of view and trying to persuade each other,” Kharge said, as quoted by PTI. He further added that the election is not about an individual, but what the two contenders can do together for the country and the party.

The report stated that Kharge said he will try to fully implement the Udaipur declaration if he gets elected to the top Congress post. He said that he will take everyone’s advice, find solutions to problems by discussing with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates and others as the post reflects “collective leadership”.

Appealing to the delegates to support his candidature, the veteran Congress leader said there was no pressure on anyone and whoever was supporting him, was doing so happily, adding Rahul Gandhi was the only option if the grand-old party has to become stronger.

“It is his commitment. He is walking on the roads and not taking decisions in an AC chamber. Thousands and lakhs of people are joining. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is about uniting the thinking of the people of the country and not about dividing them,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

After much speculation, a rebellion in Rajasthan, the final contenders in fray for the Congress president are Shashi Tharoor and Kharge. Elections will be held on October 17, and counting and results will be announced on October 19.