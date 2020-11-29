It doesn’t look like municipal election: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s deployment of big guns in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad civic polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that it did not look like a municipal election with the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded its top leaders in the city of Hyderabad. He said that it appeared that the people were electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. “It doesn’t look like the Hyderabad election, it’s as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left,” Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Owaisi was referring to the deployment of national leaders by the saffron party for the municipal level election in Hyderabad. The BJP has surprised many by deploying its top national leaders for civic polls in Hyderabad. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar, and MP Tejashvi Surya are among the party’s star campaigners for election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Hyderabad today. He landed in the city earlier in the day and offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad. Just the other day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned in the city and offered to rename it to Bhagya Nagar. While the opposition has accused the BJP of polarising the election by calling leaders like Surya and Yogi, the saffron party has defended its move saying it takes every election seriously be it local level or national level.