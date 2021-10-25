  • MORE MARKET STATS

IT deparyment detects Rs 100-crore black income; seizes Rs 23.45-crore cash after raids on Nashik realtor

By: |
October 25, 2021 5:00 PM

It claimed “incriminating” evidences, including records of large cash transactions made by these traders for investments in properties, have been seized.

IT RaidsThe searches were conducted on October 21. (Representative image)

The Income Tax Department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 23.45 crore and detected black income of Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a Nashik-based land aggregator, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were conducted on October 21.

Related News

“The main persons who had invested their unaccounted income towards purchase of large patches of land, were also searched,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

“Most of these persons are engaged in the wholesale trading of onions and other cash crops in the Pimpalgaon Baswant region of Maharashtra,” the CBDT said.

It claimed “incriminating” evidences, including records of large cash transactions made by these traders for investments in properties, have been seized.

Several bank lockers found during the search have been locked, the statement said.

“So far, unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore has been detected as a result of the search operation,” the CBDT said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IT deparyment detects Rs 100-crore black income seizes Rs 23.45-crore cash after raids on Nashik realtor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Central Vista: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on issue related to change in land use
2‘Will BJP govt condemn it?’: Owaisi condemns Mohammed Shami’s criticism after India’s defeat against Pakistan
3‘Don’t do things that cause problems’: Narottam Mishra backs demand of name change of Bobby Deo-starrer Ashram-3