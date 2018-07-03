It collapsed like a pack of cards! Watch video of landslide in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie

Today, IMD issued 24-hour heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Amid heavy rains across Uttarakhand, the Mussoorie town of the state has witnessed a major landslide. According to a news agency ANI, reported that the landslide occurred at the Picture Palace area in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie. On July 2, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather warning for people of Uttarakhand and adjoining areas. “Heavy to very heavy rains will lash parts of the state in next 24 hrs, there is need to stay alert. We will issue red alert. Commuters should only use ‘pucca road’,” Bikram Singh, Meteorological dept, Dehradun told ANI on July 2. Uttarakhand’s Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Pithoragarh districts have received heavy rainfall in the last couple of days.

On July 2, Seraghat Hydro Power Project was also damaged after a cloudburst in the Balati area of Munsyari in Pithoragarh town of the hill state. The fear of flood like the situation is apprehended due to the damage caused to the hydro project.

The reports from other districts have also come from the state, where rains have created havoc. The Thal-Munsyari highway was also blocked due to heavy rains. The IMD, on June 28, had forecasted thunderstorm accompanied with squall and Hail is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand. It also had said that the entire country would be covered by Monsoon within 2-3 days.

Today, IMD issued 24-hour heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand. The department issued heavy rain alert for a number of places in Uttarakhand, especially those located in the Kumaon region, prompting authorities to put the entire administrative machinery on vigil. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in Pithoragarh, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts during the next 24 hours, the MeT office said. Secretary Disaster Management Amit Negi said officials all over the state have been alerted in view of the MeT department warning but the situation is normal so far.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed at 31 locations and there is a ban on any employee on field duty taking leave till September 15, he said. Pilgrims on the Mansarovar yatra are safe and efforts are on to ensure that flow of information and communication lines under any circumstances are maintained, the official said. Seventy-four satellite phones have been made available to the district magistrates and two helicopters are being arranged one each for the Kumaon and Garhwal regions to deal with emergencies, Negi said to PTI.