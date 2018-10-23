ISUZU eyes D-MAX, mu-X to boost export volume

The mu-X is currently produced at the manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tada situated about 100kms from here.

Automaker ISUZU Motors India, a subsidiary of Japan-based ISUZU Motors, Tuesday unveiled new seven-seater sports utlity vehicle mu-X priced up to Rs 28.19 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The mu-X is currently produced at the manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tada situated about 100kms from here. Isuzu Motors Ltd, President, Masanori Katayama, noted cricketer and brand ambassador Jonty Rhodes, senior officials took part in the unveiling of the new SUV.

“India is one of the key growth market for ISUZU and we have made significant progress since we began operations in 2012,” Katayama said. “ISUZU is in the midst of creating a new lifestyle in India with these globally proven vehicles.

India-made range of D-MAX and mu-X SUV vehicles will strengthen our export operations and will play an important role in the growth of ISUZU in future,” he said in a statement. The new mu-X projects a new design in front and rear and comes with sportier ‘Lava Black’ premium interior and leather seats.

The drivetrain is powered by a three-litre ISUZU 4JJ1 diesel engine and would be available in 4×2 and 4×4 variants with five speed automatic transmission.

The new mu-X has a higher ground clearance and enhanced safety features including six airbags and hill descent control. The company on the occasion unveiled new retail outlet KUN ISUZU in the city. ISUZU currently retails adventure pickup vehicle ‘D-MAX V-Cross’, five seater, smart commercial pickup ‘D-MAX S-CAB’ and for cargo applications ‘D-MAX Regular CAB’.