Issue emergency ration cards to feed migrants, poor: Rahul Gandhi asks govt

Rahul Gandhi wants Centre to issue emergency rations cards for poor during lockdown. File Photo

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded from the government to issue emergency ration cards to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown period. In a tweet shared last evening, he said lakhs are not able to avail benefit of public distribution system (PDS) as they do not have ration cards.

Calling the government’s acts inhuman, the Congress leader said foodgrains have been rotting in godowns and millions are waiting for food. He said that issuing emergency ration cards will help the needy who are facing a scarcity of food.

He said the poor who are suffering due to non-availability of foodgrains and lack of adequate provisions include migrants as well.

“We appeal to the government to issue emergency ration cards in this crisis, for all those who are struggling with the lack of food in this lockdown. Millions of Indians are not able to avail PDS without ration cards,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Grain is rotting in the warehouse while hundreds of hungry stomachs are waiting. Inhuman!” Rahul added.

According to the government’s claim, India has more than one year’s reserve of food grains. As per the government record, currently the country has 58.49 million metric tonnes of foodgrain. While the reserve of rice is about 30.97 million metric tonne, wheat is 27.53 million metric tonne.

Rahul had earlier demanded 10 kg ration per person in the family to be provided till September, 2020 for those who are covered in the National Food Security Act and people with or without ration cards.