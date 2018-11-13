ISRO to launch GSLV-MK-III D2/GSAT-29 mission on Wednesday: All you need to know

The GSLV MkIII is a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. It is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit, which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch GSLV-MK-III D2/GSAT-29 satellite on Wednesday. The satellite will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The GSAT-29 is a communication satellite weighing 3423 kg.
In an update on site, the space agency on Tuesday said: “The countdown for the launch of GSLV Mk III-D2 / GSAT-29 Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota started today at 14:50 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 17:08 Hrs IST on 14th November 2018.”
GSLV MkIII-D2 will inject the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a required inclination to the equator. The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion system. “It may take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot,” the space agency said in a statement.
The spacecraft which will carry the satellites is designed for a mission life of 10 years. “GSAT-29 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas,” the agency added.
