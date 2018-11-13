ISRO to launch GSLV-MK-III D2/GSAT-29 mission on Wednesday: All you need to know

The GSAT-29 is a communication satellite. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch GSLV-MK-III D2/GSAT-29 satellite on Wednesday. The satellite will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The GSAT-29 is a communication satellite weighing 3423 kg.

In an update on site, the space agency on Tuesday said: “The countdown for the launch of GSLV Mk III-D2 / GSAT-29 Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota started today at 14:50 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 17:08 Hrs IST on 14th November 2018.”

According to the Department of Space Indian Space Research Organisation, the GSLV MkIII is a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. It is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit, which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.

GSLV MkIII-D2 will inject the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a required inclination to the equator. The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion system. “It may take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot,” the space agency said in a statement.

The spacecraft which will carry the satellites is designed for a mission life of 10 years. “GSAT-29 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas,” the agency added.