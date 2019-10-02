ISRO scientist found dead inside his flat in Hyderabad

Photo for representation only. (File Photo/PTI)

ISRO scientist found dead: A scientist working with the Indian Space Research Institute (ISRO) was found murdered inside his flat on Hyderabad on Tuesday. S Suresh was deployed in the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) wing of the ISRO.

Initial investigations revealed that Suresh, 56, was hit with a heavy object on the head resulting in his death. Police said his body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police said it is scanning CCTV footage from areas around the apartment Ameerpet locality of the city to get some clue about the incident, news agency IANS reported.

Suresh, who originally hailed from Kerala, had been living in Hyderabad for nearly 20 years. On Tuesday, when Suresh’s colleague failed to get in touch with him over the phone, they alerted his wife who works in a bank in Chennai.

She rushed to Hyderabad along with some family members and approached the police. Suresh was found dead inside his flat when the cops broke open the door.

The couple’s daughter works in New Delhi, while their son is settled in the United States.