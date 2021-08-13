ISRO espionage case: Four former officials, including retired IB officer, granted anticipatory bail by Kerala HC

Justice Ashok Menon granted anticipatory bail to former police officers who all had moved pleas for anticipatory bail in the case registered by CBI.

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three former police officers and a retired IB official in the ISRO conspiracy case. Justice Ashok Menon granted anticipatory bail to former police officers — RB Sreekumar, S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt — and ex-Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer PS Jayaprakash who all had moved pleas for anticipatory bail in the case registered by CBI. Earlier, the high court had on separate dates granted them interim protection from arrest.

Besides these four, 14 others are named as accused in the case registered by the agency for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence, under the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the arrest and detention of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case. Besides Narayanan, two Maldivian women — Mariyam Rasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan — were also arrested and detained in the 1994 case. The two women were jailed for more than three years before they were released.