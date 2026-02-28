India on Saturday said that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and urged Israel and the Iranian regime “to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians”. The Ministry of External Affairs also informed that it was in touch with Indian nationals in the Middle East.

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” the statement read.

Backdrop of MEA statement

The MEA statement came amid an escalating confrontation between arch-foes Iran and Israel that has spilled over to a wider regional conflict with the involvement of the US.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, in a video message on Truth Social, said that the “major combat operations” Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Several countries across the region have shut their airspace amid the exchange of attacks.

Indian embassy issues advice to students in UAE

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian students in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel. The advisory was one of the many issued by Indian missions in the Middle East.

“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary,” the advisory read.