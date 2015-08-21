Israel fires missiles at Syria’s Golan Heights post rocket strike

Israel has fired missiles at a building in Syria’s Golan Heights in retaliation to a rocket strike on an Israeli village, said reports.

According to the BBC, Earlier rockets landed near a village in northern Israel.

“Several missiles” had reportedly hit a transport centre and public building in the Height’s Quneitra area.

Israeli officials blamed the rocket strike on the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, which denied the claim.

Israeli military released a statement saying that Syrian Golan Heights launched the rockets.