​​ ​
  3. Israel fires missiles at Syria’s Golan Heights post rocket strike

Israel fires missiles at Syria’s Golan Heights post rocket strike

Israel has fired missiles at a building in Syria's Golan Heights in retaliation to a rocket strike on an Israeli village, said reports.

By: | Published: August 21, 2015 12:36 PM

Israel has fired missiles at a building in Syria’s Golan Heights in retaliation to a rocket strike on an Israeli village, said reports.

According to the BBC, Earlier rockets landed near a village in northern Israel.

“Several missiles” had reportedly hit a transport centre and public building in the Height’s Quneitra area.

Israeli officials blamed the rocket strike on the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, which denied the claim.

Israeli military released a statement saying that Syrian Golan Heights launched the rockets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: IsraelSyria
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top