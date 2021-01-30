Israel Embassy Blast: Note from site hints at Iranian link; terms Delhi explosion ‘trailer’

Israel Embassy Blast: According to police, the blast took places around 5 pm but fortunately no one was injured.

Explosion near Israel Embassy: Delhi Police has recovered some evidence from the explosion site outside Israel Embassy in the high-security area where a minor IED blast took place last evening. The police have recovered an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy with a note inside it. The envelope was addressed to the embassy officials and contains sensitive details if sources are to be believed.

According to a report in IE, the envelope contains a threat note which describes the blast as a trailer. The note refers to two Iranian martyrs namely Qasem Soleimani and Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Notably, Qasem Soleimani was Iran’s most powerful general. He was the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was assassinated around a year ago in a United States drone strike in January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. On the other hand, Fakhrizadeh was Iran’s top nuclear scientist. He was who was assassinated in November last year. Iran believes that he was assassinated by Israel using a remote-control weapon.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell team outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi where a low-intensity explosion took place yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mmpNbhDkV4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava yesterday said that it has registered a case in the matter and its Special Cell has started investigating. A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell reached the blast site this morning to collect pieces of evidence. The police are scanning the CCTV footages and have found the movement of a suspicious vehicle near the embassy just before the explosion time, reported PTI.

According to police, the blast took places around 5 pm but fortunately no one was injured. However, some cars parked at the site was damaged.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India is taking the matter very seriously while Israel has said that it trusts India with the safety of its officials posted at the embassy.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were gracing the Beating Retreat ceremony just a few kilometres away from the site.