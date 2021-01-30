Israel Embassy blast could be ‘terror attack’; may be connected to 2012 Delhi explosion: Ambassador of Israel to India

Ron Malka said that Israel has full trust in the Indian authorities that it will take any measures that are needed to protect the Israeli representatives who are in India.

A day after a minor IED blast occurred outside Israel Embassy in the high-security region of Delhi, Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka has said that the blast could be a terror attack. Talking to ANI, the Ambassador said that investigation is going on into the matter and evidence is being collected from the scene. He said that there is full cooperation between Indian and Israeli authorities and Israel has a strong assumption that it’s a terror attack targeted at its Embassy.

Malka said that there’s a possibility that this blast could be linked to 2012 attack on Israeli diplomats in Delhi. He said that the timing of yesterday’s attack corresponded with 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. He added that this may bot be a mere coincident but all options are on the table and are being thoroughly investigated.

Today, January 29, 2021, at around 5 pm IST, there was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home. We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. pic.twitter.com/mSoxjjXf9R — Ron Malka ???????? (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

Malka said that there could be a pattern and the attacks may be interconnected but it’s one of the several options on the table. The ambassador said that Indian and Israeli authorities are collaborating in the matter. He informed that the External Affair Minister S Jaishankar has already called his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla spoke to Israeli Foreign Secretary Alon Ushpitz. India has given its full assurances to Israel and has offered all support, protection or assistance that they required.

Malka said that Israel has full trust in the Indian authorities that it will take any measures that are needed to protect the Israeli representatives who are in India. The Government of India has said that it will not spare any effort to trace the perpetrators behind the attack.

A minor IED blast took place outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi last evening. The security in and around the area along with all CISF guarded buildings have been tightened after the attack. Police has found a note from the blast site that hinted at Iranian link to the blast.