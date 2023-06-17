Israel develops new missile defence system to protect against hypersonic threats

A week after Iran claimed to have manufactured its first such weapon, the Israeli state-owned defence company behind the Iron Dome and David’s Sling air shields announced the creation of the new system.

Rafael unveiled on earlier this week, an interceptor missile called SkySonic that is intended to intercept hypersonic missiles a week after Iran unveiled its new Fattah missile and asserted that it has hypersonic capabilities (speed higher than the speed of sound) that would make it difficult for Israeli defence systems to intercept.

The interception system, according to Rafael, is nearing completion and will shortly undertake its first flying testing. Rafael declined to provide details on the anticipated timelines for the development’s completion but noted that engineering teams have been working on it for several years, even before the threat posed by hypersonic missiles. The development’s release today coincides with Rafael’s plan to display the missile at the Paris Air Show the following week.

The Iron Dome and David’s Sling air defence systems were developed by the Israeli government-owned defence firm.

Based on the reports in the public domain, according to Rafael, the Pentagon was informed of the development. It would not specify whether or when the Israeli military will use SkySonic. The Israeli defence ministry was silent at the time.

Hypersonic missiles are challenging to shoot down because they can travel at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complicated trajectory.

In an animated SkySonic film released by Rafael, an interceptor missile was seen launching vertically from a launch battery. The warhead of the missile is then shown to separate and fly towards an approaching threat with its own booster.

Iran, Israel’s arch-enemy, unveiled Fattah, its first domestically manufactured ballistic hypersonic missile, on June 6. According to Iran’s official television, the missile may reach 15,000 km/h and avoid Israeli defences such as the short-range Iron Dome.

Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz indicated in a news conference this afternoon that the system’s technology is exclusive to Rafael and not owned by any other company in the globe.

Iron Dome: Israel’s Lifesaving Missile Defense System

Israel’s Iron Dome is a mobile air defense system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 to 70 kilometers away. The system is all-weather and has a high success rate, intercepting over 90% of the rockets it targets. Iron Dome has been credited with saving countless lives during the 2012 and 2014 Gaza wars.

David’s Sling: Israel’s Newest Missile Defense System

David’s Sling is an Israeli-American air defense system designed to intercept medium-range rockets and other threats, such as cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The system is designed to operate in the 40-300 kilometer range, filling the gap between the short-range Iron Dome system and the long-range Arrow system. David’s Sling is still under development, but it has successfully intercepted several test targets.

The system is named after the biblical story of David and Goliath, in which David used a sling to defeat the giant Goliath. David’s Sling is seen as a key part of Israel’s multi-layered missile defense system, which is designed to protect the country from a variety of threats

Skytronics: A History of Innovation

Skytronics is a company that develops and manufactures electronic warfare systems. It was founded in 1967 by a group of engineers who had previously worked for the Israeli Air Force. The company’s headquarters are located in Haifa, Israel.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is an Israeli defense company that develops and manufactures a wide range of weapons and defense systems. It was founded in 1948, and its headquarters are located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Skytronics has developed a number of electronic warfare systems for Rafael:

· The Skyshield EW system, which is designed to protect aircraft from radar-guided missiles.

· The Skyrider EW system, which is designed to protect ground forces from radar-guided missiles.

· The Skyeye EW system, which is designed to detect and track radar emissions.

These systems are used by the Israeli Defense Forces and by a number of other countries around the world.

In 2018, Rafael acquired Skytronics. This acquisition will allow Rafael to further develop its electronic warfare capabilities and to offer its customers a wider range of solutions.

Skytronics systems that Rafael has developed:

· Skyshield EW system: This system is designed to protect aircraft from radar-guided missiles. It works by emitting a jamming signal that disrupts the missile’s radar guidance system.

· Skyrider EW system: This system is designed to protect ground forces from radar-guided missiles. It works in a similar way to the Skyshield system, but it is designed to be used by ground troops.

· Skyeye EW system: This system is designed to detect and track radar emissions. It can be used to identify the source of radar emissions, and it can also be used to track the movement of radar-equipped aircraft and vehicles.

These systems are used by the Israeli Defense Forces and by a number of other countries around the world. They have been credited with saving lives and preventing damage during a number of conflicts.