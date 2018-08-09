Islamic State planning attack in India? NIA’s arrest of 8 youths from Hyderabad points to sinister plan

Earlier in April, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had informed Parliament that the NIA has investigated 23 cases related to ISIS in which 81 people have been arrested and 39 are absconding.

In a major crackdown on possible terror activities by the dreaded Islamic State (IS) in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed eight youths from Hyderabad. It has been learnt that the arrested young men were allegedly involved in a larger conspiracy to carry out terror attacks. Seven accused were arrested during raids at several locations conducted on Monday.

“The mobile phones and the laptops have been sent for forensic examination while the youths are being questioned. They have been apprehended because it was suspected they were going to execute some terror act. They will be arrested if any evidence is found against them,” a senior NIA officer was quoted as saying.

The arrested youths reportedly have links with another group of three who were arrested from the Nagpur airport in 2015. They were trying to fly to Srinagar from where they allegedly planned to go to Syria and join IS. “These eight youth were put under surveillance since that time as they had been in touch with the arrested IS recruits and had been participating in online activity associated with Islamic State. However, their online activity recently suggested they were probably in touch with someone outside and were planning to execute some attack. That is why they have been detained and are being examined,” a security establishment officer said, as per IE report.

The NIA has been closely scanning the activities of IS for sometime now. Earlier in April, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had informed Parliament that the NIA has investigated 23 cases related to ISIS in which 81 people have been arrested and 39 are absconding.

In March, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against four people for allegedly organising training camps and mobilising funds on behalf of terror group ISIS in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, according to report.

While the Centre had tried to brush aside any potent threat from the IS on India, the recent arrests show that the ugly head of the dreaded terror outfit may just have resurfaced.