ISIS-linked plot: Maharashtra ATS makes fresh arrest in Thane, 10 held so far

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 11:27 AM

The 34-year-old-man was arrested after the probe agency conducted raids in continuation with the investigation of the case.

Investigators claimed that they had been monitoring the suspects on social media platforms for weeks before conducting raids in Aurangabad and Mumbra in Thane district. (Photo Source: Indian Express/file)

In a fresh arrest related to alleged ISIS-inspired group plotting attacks at mass events using poisonous chemicals, the Maharashtra ATS has picked up a 34-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district, taking the number of people in custody so far to 10.

Talha Podrik was arrested Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said Sunday. He said that a laptop, a tablet computer, a hard disk, pen drives, a router, mobile phones, and diaries were seized from the residence of Podrik.

The agency had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor boy, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22. ATS had said that the eight people who were arrested on Wednesday called themselves “Ummat-e Mohammadiya” (followers of the Prophet) and were in touch with handlers abroad.

They first got hold of Mohsin, Mazhar Shaikh, Mohammed Taqi, and Mohsin’s brother-in-law Mohammed Sarafaraz from Aurangabad. During their interrogation, Mohammed Mushahid, a relative of Mohsin was identified and picked up from Aurangabad. When questioned, they revealed roles of four others — Salman Khan, Zaman Nawab Khuteupad, Fahad Ansari, and the minor — from Mumbra.

According to an official, the group was planning to make some poisonous chemical and mix it in food and water at an event that would result in a mass casualty. However, they cannot rule out Holi, as it is an upcoming festival involving water.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He added that this group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday. Podrik was produced before the court, which remanded him in the ATS custody till February 5.

Investigators also claimed that they had been monitoring the suspects on social media platforms for weeks before conducting raids in Aurangabad and Mumbra in Thane district.

