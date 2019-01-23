ISIS in India: Maharashtra ATS nabs 9 men for suspected links to dreaded terror outfit

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine people from Thane and Aurangabad for their alleged links with banned terror outfit ISIS, police said Wednesday. The nine terror suspects, all part of a group, were nabbed by ATS teams over the last two days, an ATS official said.

The ATS, acting on specific inputs, kept a watch on the nine men for several weeks and gathered relevant information about them, he said. They were arrested when it came to light that they were likely to “swing into action”, the official said.

The arrests followed searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa, Moti Baug and Almas Colony areas in Thane’s Mumbra township and in Aurangabad’s Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and Damdi Mahal areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

During the searches, the ATS sleuths seized certain chemicals, acid bottles, sharp knives, mobile phones, hard disks and some SIM cards from the group, the official said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.