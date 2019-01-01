ISIS case: NIA conducts fresh searches in Delhi, Amroha

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 7:15 PM

The NIA searched multiple locations in Delhi and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe into a suspected ISIS-inspired terror group in which it arrested 10 suspects last week, officials said Tuesday.

ISIS case, NIA, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Amroha, Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism SquadThe National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also recovered a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during searches in cities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last week. (File photo: PTI)

The NIA searched multiple locations in Delhi and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe into a suspected ISIS-inspired terror group in which it arrested 10 suspects last week, officials said Tuesday. The raids were conducted in at least five places in Delhi and Amroha over Monday and Tuesday as sleuths are looking for additional evidence, they said. On December 26, the agency had busted the group and arrested the suspects, who, it said, were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also recovered a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during searches in cities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last week. A Delhi court had allowed 10 days of custodial interrogation to the NIA after it produced them before it on December 27.

Also read| Correction of names, particulars in Assam NRC to begin from January 2

The NIA had conducted the searches last week in coordination with the special cell of the Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police at six places in Jafrabad, Seelampur in Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh – six in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.

