Satish Verma, IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan case, moves SC challenging dismissal

Senior IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma, who was part of the probe in the alleged Ishrat Jahan fake encounter and was sacked by the Home Ministry just a month before his retirement, has moved the Supreme Court against two orders of the Delhi High Court. The matter is listed for September 16, The Indian Express reported.

A 1986-batch Gujarat cadre officer had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged encounter investigation that had taken place in Gujarat. The case involves Ishrat Jahan (19) who along with Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged staged encounter with security forces on June 15, 2004 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Verma was dismissed from service on August 30, and he is to retire on September 30.

The dismissal order comes following a departmental inquiry that proved charges against him, including interacting “with public media” when he was Chief Vigilance Office (CVO) of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), as well as interacting with media discussing the Ishrat Jahan case “which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central government and the state government and which is also capable of affecting the relationship of India with a neighbouring country”.

If Verma’s dismissal comes into effect, it would mean that he will not be entitled to pension and other post-retirement benefits.

“The Home Ministry dismissed Verma on August 30 a month before he was to retire on September 30, but the Delhi High Court has given him time till September 19 to use his legal options,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

In 2021, the Delhi HC, hearing Verma’s challenge against the charge sheet issued to him in September 2021, ordered the MHA to not take any “precipitative steps” against the IPS officer. However, on August 30, 2022, a division bench of the high court allowed the ministry to implement the dismissal order.

Verma had several run-ins with the Gujarat government which was then led by Chief Minister Narendra Modi before he became the prime minister. He was also refused promotions by the Gujarat government due to the departmental cases against him.

The senior IPS officer is posted as Inspector General with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu.