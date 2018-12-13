Isha-Anand wedding video: Watch the billionaire marriage at Ambani residence Antilla in Mumbai

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 1:25 PM

The usually peaceful Altamount Road, where the Ambanis reside, turned into a buzzing neighbourhood ever since the wedding preparations began on Tuesday.

isha ambani wedding, isha ambani wedding pics, isha ambani wedding video, isha ambani wedding pictures, isha ambani wedding dress, isha ambani anand piramal wedding, isha ambani anand piramal wedding photos, isha ambani anand piramal wedding video, isha ambani anand piramal love story, isha ambani anand piramal engagement photos, isha piramal wedding, isha ambani wedding photosIsha Ambani is seen glowing in a golden lehenga while the groom, Anand Piramal is seen donning a beige sherwani.

In a season of celebrity weddings, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s wedding to Anand Piramal on Wednesday might be the biggest of them all. The kids of the two billionaire families tied the knot at Ambani’s Antilla residence in Mumbai on December 12. The usually peaceful Altamount Road, where the Ambanis reside, turned into a buzzing neighbourhood ever since the wedding preparations began on Tuesday. The tower-house Antilla, one of the most expensive houses in the world, was flowing with the choicest of flowers shipped from abroad as part of the multi-million dollar wedding celebrations.

The pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding were officially released on Thursday, where the bride is seen glowing in a golden lehenga while the groom, Anand is seen donning a beige sherwani. Friends for a long time, the Ivy League alumni duo got engaged at a lakeside Italian palace in September and preparations for their wedding ceremony have been on since then.

The celebrations at the Ambani residence on Wednesday was a treat to the eye to each one present at the occasion. Isha’s twin-brother Akash and elder brother Anant Ambani rode out on specially requisitioned horses, in traditional attire, which was followed by the ‘baraat’, a ceremony in which the groom enters. All eyes were set on the groom, Anand Piramal, who followed the ‘baraat’ procession in a vintage Rolls Royce.

WATCH Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Video:

Guests at the Isha-Anand wedding included former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. The formal nuptial tying ceremony was preceded by dance pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur, which saw a performance by pop artist Beyonce and specially choreographed dance performed by the bride’s mother, Neeta Ambani. Isha herself danced to a couple of numbers along with some other big names from Bollywood. The wedding celebrations are expected to go on till the next weekend, with a number of receptions being hosted by both the families.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Isha-Anand wedding video: Watch the billionaire marriage at Ambani residence Antilla in Mumbai
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition