Isha-Anand wedding video: Watch the billionaire marriage at Ambani residence Antilla in Mumbai

Isha Ambani is seen glowing in a golden lehenga while the groom, Anand Piramal is seen donning a beige sherwani.

In a season of celebrity weddings, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s wedding to Anand Piramal on Wednesday might be the biggest of them all. The kids of the two billionaire families tied the knot at Ambani’s Antilla residence in Mumbai on December 12. The usually peaceful Altamount Road, where the Ambanis reside, turned into a buzzing neighbourhood ever since the wedding preparations began on Tuesday. The tower-house Antilla, one of the most expensive houses in the world, was flowing with the choicest of flowers shipped from abroad as part of the multi-million dollar wedding celebrations.

The pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding were officially released on Thursday, where the bride is seen glowing in a golden lehenga while the groom, Anand is seen donning a beige sherwani. Friends for a long time, the Ivy League alumni duo got engaged at a lakeside Italian palace in September and preparations for their wedding ceremony have been on since then.

The celebrations at the Ambani residence on Wednesday was a treat to the eye to each one present at the occasion. Isha’s twin-brother Akash and elder brother Anant Ambani rode out on specially requisitioned horses, in traditional attire, which was followed by the ‘baraat’, a ceremony in which the groom enters. All eyes were set on the groom, Anand Piramal, who followed the ‘baraat’ procession in a vintage Rolls Royce.

WATCH Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Video:

Guests at the Isha-Anand wedding included former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. The formal nuptial tying ceremony was preceded by dance pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur, which saw a performance by pop artist Beyonce and specially choreographed dance performed by the bride’s mother, Neeta Ambani. Isha herself danced to a couple of numbers along with some other big names from Bollywood. The wedding celebrations are expected to go on till the next weekend, with a number of receptions being hosted by both the families.